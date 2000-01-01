Steven Scruggs Comments on Synaptics

Synaptics ( SYNA , Financial ) , a developer of human interface (HMI) hardware and software, has continued its strategicshift to higher margin business, primarily Internet of Things (IoT) products. As we’ve followed management’s strategic shift towards higher-margin markets, we note that the company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has steadily risen from around 8.5% in 2019 to the mid teens for the 12 months ending 12/31/2021. 3 While we believe the recent and expected performance of the company are positives, valuation has become a concern and we are trimming our position.

