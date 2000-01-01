Steven Scruggs Comments on ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( SFBS , Financial ) , a full-service commercial bank, continued to increase its deposits and loansduring the quarter. In spite of growing assets from $10 billion to $15 billion over the last 18 months, we believe the company is poised for more growth – it has a record-high loan pipeline and continues to hold $4.5 billion in cash at the Federal Reserve as of 12/31/2021. 4 As one of the largest holdings in the portfolio, we remain confident in the company’s long-term prospects.

