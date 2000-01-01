Steven Scruggs Comments on Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( FN , Financial ) , a manufacturer of optical communications sensors and equipment, announced better-than-expected results 5 on increased demand for its telecom and datacom products, despite continuing supply chain disruptions. While supply chain issues had a significant impact on the company’s automotive business, it was less than expected (automotive is a small but growing market for the company). We are impressed by the company’s execution and held a 3.4% position at quarter end.

