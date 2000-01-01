Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Steven Scruggs Comments on Fabrinet

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A top contributor.
Article's Main Image

Fabrinet (

FN, Financial), a manufacturer of optical communications sensors and equipment, announced better-than-expected results5 on increased demand for its telecom and datacom products, despite continuing supply chain disruptions. While supply chain issues had a significant impact on the company’s automotive business, it was less than expected (automotive is a small but growing market for the company). We are impressed by the company’s execution and held a 3.4% position at quarter end.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus