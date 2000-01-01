Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Steven Scruggs Comments on Concentrix

Concentrix (

CNXC, Financial), a customer experience solutions provider, spun off from one of our other portfolio holdings(Synnex) in December of 2020, continued to validate its value proposition by adding over 24 new clients in the fourth quarter, continuing a trend. The company, which expects to achieve above-average market growth and improved margins,6 initiated a dividend during the year. Given the company’s growth expectations and what we believe to be a very reasonable valuation, we like the investment opportunity the company offers.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
