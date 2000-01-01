Steven Scruggs Comments on Concentrix

Concentrix ( CNXC , Financial ) , a customer experience solutions provider, spun off from one of our other portfolio holdings(Synnex) in December of 2020, continued to validate its value proposition by adding over 24 new clients in the fourth quarter, continuing a trend. The company, which expects to achieve above-average market growth and improved margins, 6 initiated a dividend during the year. Given the company’s growth expectations and what we believe to be a very reasonable valuation, we like the investment opportunity the company offers.

