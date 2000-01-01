Steven Scruggs Comments on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. ( SAIC , Financial ) , a federal information technology contractor, declinedduring the year. The company which derives 98% of its revenue from the federal government, 7 is a slow-growing, consistently profitable IT provider that supplements organic growth with add-on acquisitions. It operates in a competitive, low-margin business, but given the company’s visibility, entrenched position, and low valuation, we remain positive on the company’s outlook.

