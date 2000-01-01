Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Steven Scruggs Comments on Science Applications International

2 hours ago
Science Applications International Corp. (

SAIC, Financial), a federal information technology contractor, declinedduring the year. The company which derives 98% of its revenue from the federal government,7 is a slow-growing, consistently profitable IT provider that supplements organic growth with add-on acquisitions. It operates in a competitive, low-margin business, but given the company’s visibility, entrenched position, and low valuation, we remain positive on the company’s outlook.

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
