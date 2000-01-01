Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Steven Scruggs Comments on Horace Mann

Horace Mann (

HMN, Financial), an insurance provider to teachers and educators, 2021 earnings were negativelyimpacted by above-average catastrophic losses. The insurer targets K-12 educators and administrators and holds a strong position in that niche. In 2021, the company acquired Madison National Life, which provides group life and disability products. We think the acquisition will create value as the company expands its product offering to its key market.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
