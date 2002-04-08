AvePoint Enhances Global Partner Program to Support Growing Channel Ecosystem

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today revealed enhancements to its global partner program, which is designed to equip partners including managed service providers (MSPs), value added resellers (VARs), cloud consultants and DevOps partners, with the right technology and tools to capitalize on collaboration security revenue opportunities. It also aligns benefits and resources to various partner business models and technology delivery preferences, and has been serving partners since its official launch in July 2021.



By the end of 2021, AvePoint had over 2,800 total partners, of which, over three quarters were active MSPs. In addition, as reported in 3Q earnings, AvePoint experienced triple-digit growth in monthly recurring revenue from the AvePoint Elements Managed Services Platform.

As part of its commitment to building the channel business and to evolving its partner program to meet the needs of an evolving partner ecosystem, AvePoint has introduced the following:

AvePoint Certification Program: In addition to its robust training and enablement, and 24/7 live support, AvePoint is introducing a partner certification program for partner engineers, pre-sales teams, and product specialists. It includes technical and sales tracks to help partners understand how to administer secure collaboration environments and enable them to design custom cloud solutions. Certifications will also signal a differentiated level of expertise in AvePoint's industry-leading technology, helping them to source more business and exceed competitors.





Partner Technical Advisory Council: AvePoint formed a Partner Technical Advisory Council (PTAC) comprised of strategic Invested Partners from around the globe. Obtaining crowd-sourced "voice of partner" information is a key component of the R&D process, and helps AvePoint understand the needs of today's modern partner and technology buyer. The quarterly PTAC meetings bring AvePoint's global technical resources and Invested Partners together to strategize innovative solutions that help end-users overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges in the cloud.





Elements Managed Services Platform Advancements: Since launching the global partner program, AvePoint has ensured all updates to its enterprise-grade technology are available for partners via the Elements MSP portal. Recently, AvePoint's leading Cloud Backup capabilities for Google Workspace and Salesforce have been integrated, which is critical as businesses increase the SaaS platforms they use for work, as well as automated risk assessment reports.





Renewals Visibility and Automation for Partners: New functionality within the AvePoint partner portal helps partners swiftly manage renewals and the lifecycle of their subscriptions. With more visibility into the customer journey, and the ease of workflow automation, partners can more efficiently manage their renewals business, increase net retention rates, and expand customer lifetime value.



“From day one, the AvePoint channel strategy has centered around anticipating the needs of our modern partners, and the partner of the future,” said Jason Beal, SVP Global Channel and Partner Ecosystems. “The new certifications program and partner renewals automation are two examples of our constant evolution to understand and best service our partners. As our over 100% growth in partner sourced bookings for the past two quarters, as well as major distributor and systems integrator partnerships suggests, the technology and programs we architect are helping everyone capitalize on the market potential.”

Partners can use the AvePoint Elements Managed Services Platform, which includes its digital collaboration security technologies like access monitoring and control, backup and disaster recovery, provisioning and management, and secure migration technology. The consolidated platform helps partners reduce the number of vendors they work with, which, as discovered in the annual AvePoint Global MSP Preferences Survey, is a pain point among 60% of partners.

“Since joining the official AvePoint partner program, Blacktip has been able to enhance the services we provide to our clients, and that’s due in part to the quality of training available to us,” said Matthew Bookspan, CEO Blacktip. “It is one thing to have access to leading technology, although the personalized and on-demand training are crucial for us, and now with the certifications program we’ll have another leg up against competitors.”

Today, AvePoint is sold through over 100 cloud marketplaces and distributors globally, including leaders like Ingram Micro, Arrow, TD Synnex, rhipe and ALSO across 7 continents. AvePoint also collaborates with large systems integrators across the globe to power their solutions.

To learn more about the AvePoint Global Partner Program please visit https://www.avepoint.com/partners.

