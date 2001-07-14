CoStar Group Publishes First Corporate Social Responsibility Report, Demonstrates Commitment to Positive ESG Practices

Today, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property sectors, has published its first Sustainability Report, underscoring its commitment to building a foundation of responsible business strategies that drive value for its people, communities, and shareholders through positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“CoStar Group is committed to supporting ESG principles both inside and outside of the company,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “We have quietly been a leader in sustainability for decades – from converting our fleet of over 100 research vehicles from gasoline to hybrid and then to electric, to prioritizing LEED certified and Energy Star rated buildings for our global offices. We are excited by the opportunities we have before us to produce positive change in the world and to help create a sustainable future for our company, clients, consumers, employees, communities, and shareholders.”

Core tenets of CoStar Group’s new report include a focus on positive environmental practices – including operational efficiency and industry stewardship pillars – plus diversity-driven initiatives and a prioritization of social wellbeing; community impact and volunteerism efforts; and defining operational integrity and corporate governance.

To learn more about CoStar’s commitment to positive ESG practices or to read the company’s 2022 report, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.costargroup.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

