Tyler Technologies Unveils New Brand Architecture

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today its new+brand+architecture, a broad company initiative that better organizes and names Tyler’s products and solutions to represent the verticals and markets it serves.

Since launching the Tyler brand in 2009, Tyler has added more than 50 new products through internal development and acquisition. As the company grew and continued to add applications, it became clear that the current approach to product branding was no longer scalable.

“Our brand evolution is a necessary next step in Tyler’s growth to ensure we continue to build upon the strong brand awareness and equity we’ve enjoyed over the past decade,” said Samantha Crosby, chief marketing officer of Tyler. “Clients and prospects can now more easily understand Tyler’s offerings, and our teams will be better equipped to explain Tyler’s full portfolio of solutions and the benefits they bring to each jurisdiction.”

Over the past 18 months, the company collaborated with an external brand strategy firm to conduct in-depth client interviews, qualitative and quantitative surveys, and competitive research about Tyler’s brand. Then, working with more than 200 representatives from across Tyler’s organization, the team created a common, organized, and logical naming structure.

The new brand architecture uses functional, descriptive product names and has eliminated all individual product logos. Tyler’s solutions have been organized under five solution portfolios: Public Administration, Health & Human Services, Courts & Public Safety, Schools, and Transformative Technology.

“Tyler’s new brand architecture represents a positive, historic step in our company history,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “This initiative has been a significant undertaking for many of our teams, as we wanted to ensure the structure would be scalable for future growth and would truly represent the scope of our solutions for the public sector. We are excited to unveil our solution portfolios and updated product names with clients and prospects.”

To read more about Tyler’s brand architecture, visit our website.

