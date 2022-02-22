Marketing Worldwide Corporation Update on Forward Split and Initiation of Stock Buyback Protocol

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased to update shareholders about the announced Forward-Split and introduction of a Stock Buy-back Protocol utilized through the $MNS (#BEP20) Token.

Postponing the 10 to 1 Forward-Split:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation (‘MWWC'), has received an overwhelmingly negative response to last week's announcement of the forward split, which has prompted the Company to postpone and delay the forward split until much later in the year. CEO Jason Schlenk commented, "I really thought that the forward split would be a great way to reward our loyal shareholders and garner support for what we hope is a successful 2022. I think the timing was off and that this move was a tad overzealous; which is why I am looking to rectify it immediately. As of today, ‘MWWC' is getting back into alignment with its original plan of action."

$MNS Tokenomics:

Marketing Worldwide is proud to announce the Tokenomics of its #Minosis (BEP20) token that will pre-sale launch in the near future. These tokenomics define how the token operates, rewards "#hodlers" (holders), deflates its own supply, supports marketing and development including market liquidity, and of course how it directly benefits the #OTCMarkets publicly traded company ($MWWC) https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MWWC/overview.

1% Burn and 1% Reflection as previously mentioned in the February 14 th , 2022 Press Release.

, 2022 Press Release. 1% Marketing - for future advertising, influence and public involvement; this includes, giveaways and random burn events.

1% Development - to maintain ongoing support and resources for updating and enhancement of the entire ecosystem.

1% Liquidity - allowing buy and sell transactions to execute, providing confidence and legitimacy for investors.

1% Buy-back - the ‘MWWC' stock buyback wallet that converts BNB with auto-trigger feature for purchasing shares of Marketing Worldwide off the open market.

(Expanded explanation of how this wallet works below.)

Follow: @SimplyMinosis for ongoing updates.

$MNS Token Stock Buy-back Feature:

$MWWC's #Minosis token buy-back wallet functions as a holding account for 1% of ALL buy and sell transactions that occur within the $MNS ecosystem. Per the smart contract outline, this wallet will regularly convert $MNS tokens into #BNB which is part of the @Binance Smart Chain (Current market price is $398.10 per $BNB *at the time of writing*). Additionally, the wallet has an auto-trigger feature that executes every time the balance reaches QTY - 25 BNB; at which point, the BNB is converted into a fiat currency (in this case U.S. Dollars), the $USD are then deposited into a third-party brokerage account where the funds will be used to purchase $MWWC stock off the open market.

"This is a unique function for a BEP20 token, as most of the buy-back features are typically used to purchase the token itself, and this is where Marketing Worldwide and #Minosis are breaking the mold. Now, the token itself will support the publicly traded company and its shareholders, and even the day traders can potentially benefit by purchasing the stock cheap and selling it back to the company at a higher price while a buy-back is being performed," said Jason Schlenk of ‘MWWC'. He continued, "we believe that this ‘buy-back' wallet could execute weekly, daily, or even hourly depending on the volume and transaction activity."

Share Buy-Back Protocol:

The following, are the terms outlining the stock purchase protocol. These parameters were established to maintain transparency and to further explain what is expected from the third-party brokerage account:

The broker can only purchase shares of the $MWWC (Marketing Worldwide) Stock. The broker is NOT allowed to sit on the bid, the purchases must be made on the ASK and executed repeatedly until ALL of the funds deposited are exhausted. The broker is NOT allowed to wait or sit on funds, once the deposit is confirmed received and settled in the account, the stock purchasing must commence; unless the market is closed, at which point buying will resume the following day at market open. The broker is NOT allowed to wash trade or stack the ASK, this is a purchasing only account. The broker must relinquish ALL shares to the Transfer Agent (#ISDR @IssuerDirect issuerdirect.com) to be immediately retired to the Marketing Worldwide stock treasury. The broker must retain proof of purchase and a clean record of stock buys in the event that any governing authority would like to review them, all copies of purchasing reports will be provided to Marketing Worldwide electronically.

The Company CEO, Jason Schlenk stated, "We have established a chain of custody and a means of accountability with the brokerage to follow some very plain language protocols that ensure total transparency. The exciting part about this is, the more the buy-back wallet triggers, the more stock that gets purchased off the open market and retired to treasury; the end result is a lower outstanding share count and an even lower float. At that point, I believe we can then have a serious discussion about a forward split."

How To Buy $MNS:

This is a step by step process to purchase the $MNS (#BEP20) token.

1. Purchase ETH from Coinbase.com

2. Send ETH from Coinbase to #SAFEPAL Wallet $SFP @isafepal (https://safepal.io/)

3. Using the Safepal swap function convert your ETH to BNB

4. Once the BNB appears in your wallet, use the dAPPs function to open the marketplace, where you will use Pancakeswap (https://pancakeswap.finance/) to exchange BNB for $MNS.

Please NOTE - that the slippage may need to be adjusted accordingly to allow for the swap to occur and can range from 1% to 49.9% as shown in the picture above.

"We look forward to disclosing the official Telegram and Discord rooms, as we get closer to the #Minosis token launch, which will have mods and developers available for AMA regularly, and pinned messages for educational and review purposes," said Jason Schlenk of ‘MWWC'. Mr. Schlenk continued, "We have another partnership/ acquisition announcement to make very soon."

