Awm Capital, Llc Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Investment company Awm Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Boeing Co, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Awm Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Awm Capital, Llc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AWM CAPITAL, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 128,810 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 400,693 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  3. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 614,301 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  4. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 80,850 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio.
  5. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 235,705 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
New Purchase: Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP)

Awm Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $49.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD)

Awm Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Awm Capital, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 123.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 126,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Awm Capital, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 124,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Awm Capital, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 119.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 61,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Awm Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Awm Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Awm Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Awm Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Awm Capital, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Awm Capital, Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.



