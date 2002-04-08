Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CVR Partners Files Form 10-K Annual Report For Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

4 minutes ago
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) solution fertilizer products, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report on Form 10-K is available free of charge through the Investor Relations link on the CVR Partners website at www.CVRPartners.com. Unitholders may also receive a hard copy of the annual report on Form 10-K, which includes complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request. Please send requests to the following address:

CVR Partners, LP
Attn: Investor Relations
2277 Plaza Drive, Suite 500
Sugar Land, Texas 77479

About CVR Partners, LP
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (

UAN, Financial) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,000 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day UAN unit.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Richard Roberts
CVR Partners, LP
(281) 207-3205
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens
CVR Partners, LP
(281) 207-3516
[email protected]

