Triple Flag Declares Q1 2022 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, “Triple Flag” or the “Company”) (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of US$0.0475 per common share to be paid on March 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, providing investors exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties, that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset-quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 79 assets, including 9 streams and 70 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 64 development and exploration stage projects. On May 26, 2021 Triple Flag closed its IPO, which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag’s shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing).

