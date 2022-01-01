Radware Extends its Cloud Application Security with API Discovery and Threat Protection

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® ( RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it has extended its state-of-the-art cloud application security offering, adding fully automated API Discovery capabilities. These capabilities, combined with newly automated security policy optimization, are part of Radware’s integrated Application-Protection-as-a-Service solution, which includes cloud-based web application firewall (WAF), bot management, API security, and DDoS protection.



Delivering on the company’s recently announced cloud services initiative, Radware’s latest innovations offer security teams comprehensive and frictionless API protection. The API Discovery capabilities enable security teams to automatically identify and secure undocumented APIs without relying on human intervention or application and security expertise. Using advanced machine-learning algorithms, Radware’s API protection works in real time to detect and block a broad range of threats. This includes defense against access violations, data leakage, automated bot-based threats, as well as DDoS and embedded attacks.

“Many organizations are facing a knowledge gap on how to protect their APIs or incorrectly assume an API gateway can provide comprehensive protection. Frequent application changes and faster release cycles are only making this difficult situation worse,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operations officer and head of products and services. “With our frictionless technology, we take human intervention and error out of the security equation. By automatically discovering undocumented APIs and applying a tailored security policy, we can accurately and effectively protect those APIs and keep them up to date.”

Radware delivers state-of-the-art API protection through an innovative combination of capabilities. The solution:

Automatically discovers unknown and undocumented APIs and changes to documented APIs as well as applies tailored security policies.

Minimizes maintenance efforts through machine learning algorithms that scan all security event logs, automatically optimize security policies, and eliminate false positives.

Guards sensitive data, including personal identifiable information, and credit card and social security numbers.

Prevents API abuse and blocks unwanted bots.

Increases visibility into violations and exploitations of APIs.

Reduces API consumption and utilization costs.

Radware was included in Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report, ranking second among 11 vendors for API security and high security use cases. In addition to the industry, customers acknowledge Radware’s technology expertise. Radware was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer:” Web Application Firewall Report.

About Radware

Radware® ( RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

