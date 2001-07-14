Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Rob Weisbord Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Rob Weisbord has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer of the corporation and President of Broadcast.

As COO, Weisbord will lead operations for the company and its owned/operated television stations, 21 regional sports network brands, national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium, multicast networks and all digital and streaming platforms.

Weisbord,who has served as the company’s President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer since 2020, will continue to report to Chris Ripley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As Sinclair continues to expand into a multi-platform content and solutions business, Rob is uniquely qualified to serve as COO. He has been instrumental in the growth and diversification of our business operations, with an impressive record of innovative thinking, bold leadership, and strategic and operational accomplishments. We are thrilled to promote Rob into this position,” said Ripley.

Since joining Sinclair in 1997, Weisbord has served in various executive management positions for the Company including Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair Digital Group, Vice President of New Media, Director of Digital Interactive Marketing, Regional Group Manager, and General Manager for the Company’s Las Vegas duopoly of KVMY-TV and KVCW-TV.

Said Weisbord, “Over the last 40 years, Sinclair has established itself as a leading provider of local news and sports content and I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue its evolution and advancement while building on its existing successes.”

Weisbord holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Tampa.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

