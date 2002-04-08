RDE, Inc.'s Restaurant.com Partners with Takeout7 to Add Online Ordering and Delivery to its Platform

Expands Capabilities for its Restaurant Partners

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce a partnership with TakeOut7, an all-in-one digital platform that provides online ordering, delivery and marketing for restaurants.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, “The partnership enables us to further extend our platform capabilities and provide our restaurants additional tools to engage and service our consumers. TakeOut7’s best-in-class online ordering and coast-to-coast delivery network of Uber Eats, Lyft, DoorDash, Point Pickup and Skipcart are huge value-adds that our restaurants desire.”

TakeOut7 Co-Founder & CEO, Anurag Ahuja, stated, “Restaurant.com has built out a tremendous platform that better equips local restaurants across the nation to attract and retain customers. It’s a natural fit to add TakeOut7’s online ordering, delivery and marketing solutions to further enable the restaurants to take control of their business. We look forward to integrating with Restaurant.com and rolling this out.”

TakeOut7, based in Hartford, Connecticut, has a mission to enable restaurants to take control of their own brand and empower them to grow their business profitably. Its team of hard charging, innovative and fun-loving professionals have come together to put the control of restaurants’ futures in the hands of the restaurant owners and managers. TakeOut7 takes pride in helping independent restaurants and regional chains build their local brand and popularity by providing best in class technology, excellent marketing, hassle free delivery and great customer service.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

