HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 IoT Service Provider for the Second Time in a Row

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is the overall winner in the Top+10+Report+2021+for+IoT+services1 from industry analyst firm HFS Research. The recognition follows Accenture’s top position in the previous HFS ranking of IoT services providers, published in 2019.

For its 2021 report, HFS assessed 15 providers across four criteria groups for IoT services. Accenture holds the top spot in three of the four categories – execution, innovation, voice of the customer – and ranks second in the actionable digital transformation category, which HFS calls OneOfficeTM.2

According to HFS, Accenture is a “transformation partner with large delivery presence and acquisition-led growth strategy” for IoT services. The report recognizes Accenture’s Industry+X service with its “cutting-edge IoT skills” and breadth of offerings, for example, smart connected product design and development and intelligent asset management.

Other Accenture strengths highlighted in the report include, but aren’t limited to, the following:

Scaled delivery – morethan 50 delivery centers across 20 countries and over 40 IoT accelerators and solutions. These include digital plant, connected mine, connected construction, and digital workforce platforms. Accenture also follows a digital services factory approach that enables clients to launch new digital products from design to operation to servicing.

– morethan 50 delivery centers across 20 countries and over 40 IoT accelerators and solutions. These include digital plant, connected mine, connected construction, and digital workforce platforms. Accenture also follows a digital services factory approach that enables clients to launch new digital products from design to operation to servicing. Technology innovation – aglobal network of more than 30 innovation centers, including five advanced analytics centers and 20 centers focused on Industry X and IoT, supporting around 500 use cases. Accenture leverages its acquisitions for IoT capability augmentation and has a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in IoT and related technologies like AI and edge computing.

– aglobal network of more than 30 innovation centers, including five advanced analytics centers and 20 centers focused on Industry X and IoT, supporting around 500 use cases. Accenture leverages its acquisitions for IoT capability augmentation and has a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in IoT and related technologies like AI and edge computing. Customer kudos – clients praised Accenture’s strong industry knowledge and mentioned that they benefitted from Accenture’s global delivery reach.

“Accenture is differentiating in IoT services through its transformation capability, large delivery presence and industry expertise. It has a strong focus on innovation and has been heavily investing across emerging technologies through its network of innovation centers and targeted acquisitions," said Tanmoy Mondal, Practice Leader at HFS Research

Manufacturing remains a key vertical in IoT services

The report states that the industrial IoT segment (IIoT) has gained the most traction among the three IoT segments (consumer IoT, industrial IoT and smart city), and manufacturing is the key IIoT vertical. Industry 4.0 is the key reason for the widespread adoption of IoT, as it is one of the building blocks for smart manufacturing.

Maikel van Verseveld, Europe Lead for Engineering & Manufacturing at Accenture Industry X, said: “Many parts of the enterprise have made the shift to digital, but engineering functions and manufacturing operations are lagging behind. Digitization these core areas of business is now the next frontier for many of our clients and IoT is a foundational technology for achieving it. For example, the data it generates supports the design of new services for existing products, the development of differentiating new products, and the transparency and flexibility of supply chain and production processes.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture+Industry+X embeds intelligence in how clients run factories and plants, as well as design and engineer connected products and services—making manufacturing and operations more efficient, effective and safe; enabling companies to transform how they make things, and the things they make, for sustainable growth.

1 HFS defines IoT services as the provision of strategic consulting, productization, deployment, and operations services to either save or make money for a client by employing connected sensors attached to “things” (tangible business assets) to determine their current state or how their state has changed with time. The data generated through IoT is fed to IT infrastructure, the cloud, or an IoT gateway, where it is processed, displayed, and the “things” are controlled.

2 OneOffice%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E is HFS’ vision for actionable digital transformation. At its heart is the core concept that emerging technologies combined with people, process, and data innovation can break down the silos that limit our success, dissolving barriers between the front and back office.

