LitePoint and Sivers Semiconductors Collaborate to Improve Cellular Coverage with Innovative 5G mmWave Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced a technology development partnership with Sivers for its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) Antenna in Package (AiP) products. LitePoint’s versatile IQgig-5G non-signaling test solution provides Sivers with a turnkey solution to quickly get RF measurement results.



Over the next three years, 5G wireless traffic is expected to grow exponentially. Mobile carriers are adding millimeter wave infrastructure to meet the demand for more capacity. Sivers’s innovative AiP designs simplify millimeter wave designs by lowering power dissipation and reducing cost.

“The Sivers team is excited to bring a new approach to millimeter wave designs using our RFSOI technology delivering an end-to-end solution from transceivers to the air interface,” said Frank Lane, Sivers Semiconductors VP of Engineering. “By working with LitePoint, we can rapidly characterize the beamforming on our phase array AiP modules, and simplify test support for our OEM customers as they move into production.”

Sivers’s breakthrough integration with AiP modules enable greater flexibility and lower cost for mobile carriers to deploy 5G millimeter infrastructure products. The collaboration with LitePoint will support and accelerate the deployment of this integral product, advancing the 5G infrastructure build out of 5G mmWave.

“Sivers’s approach to simplifying Antenna in Package designs mirrors LitePoint’s approach to simplify test and characterization,” said Rex Chen, Director of Strategic Business Development at LitePoint. “We are pleased to work with Sivers to support the development and deployment of their mmWave AiP technology to the 5G infrastructure both in product design and manufacturing test.”

Technical Details

LitePoint’s IQgig-5G is a fully integrated, versatile multiband millimeter wave (mmWave) non-signaling test solution and the first of its kind to support all 5G FR2 frequencies within the 23-45GHz frequency range. All signal generation, analysis, processing, and RF front-end switching are self-contained inside a single chassis. The one-box design makes it simple to set up, use and maintain in order to achieve reliable measurements. The test system enables small cell waveform generation and analysis for 5G radio technologies, provides an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and allows for real-time RF parametric analysis for small cell products.

Sivers’s ECLIPSE3741 is a highly integrated 5G beamformer phased array Antenna in Package (AiP) module. It combines multiple Sivers RFSOI beamforming front end integrated circuits with a 16 element (4x4) antenna array. Covering FR2 band, n260 from 37.0 to 41.0 GHz, it offers exceptionally high linear output power, efficiency, and extreme integration. This AiP module is designed to enable λ/2 wavelength antenna lattice spacing when tiled together to support higher power applications. It has also been extensively optimized for heat management.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint’s products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne ( TER, Financial), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs 5,800 people worldwide. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About Sivers

Sivers Semiconductors AB is a leading and internationally recognized technology company that supplies ICs and integrated modules through its two business areas Wireless and Photonics. Wireless develops mmWave products for advanced 5G systems for data and telecommunications networks and satellite communication. The portfolio includes RF transceivers, beamforming front end ICs, integrated mmWave antennas, repeaters, and software algorithms for optimum mmWave RF performance. Photonics develops and manufactures semiconductor based optical products for optical fiber networks, sensors and optical fiber communications (Li-Fi). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under SIVE. The head office is located in Kista, Sweden. For more information: http://www.sivers-semiconductors.com

CONTACT:

Andy Blanchard

Corporate Communications

Teradyne, Inc.

1 (978) 370-2425

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b7cc2d-1a08-412a-aadc-c637c9b41ce1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1461778a-d989-4628-ba77-434c6d56855b