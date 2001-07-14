VIZIO Inks Deal with TransUnion to Expand Household Connect and Better Link TV and Mobile Ads for Omnichannel Activation Strategies

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today unveiled an expansion of its Household Connect cross-device advertising platform that gives marketers the ability to extend their campaigns beyond the TV to millions of additional touchpoints and devices.

​​The expansion is fueled by a partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to incorporate their TruAudience® Identity and Data Marketplace into the Household Connect platform, building on VIZIO’s partnership with Yahoo (formerly Verizon Media). VIZIO will continue to evolve the offering with additional best-in-class data partners and capabilities.

The new Household Connect is VIZIO’s latest effort to create a cohesive omnichannel offering for its advertisers that optimizes messaging, frequency, and overall experience for its audience across 19 million Smart TV households and millions of mobile devices. The offering is available exclusively through VIZIO Ads.

“This allows advertisers to leverage our proprietary ACR data along with data from the TransUnion Data Marketplace across platforms and execute full-funnel marketing campaigns for the VIZIO audience,” said Oz Lang, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO. “So after being presented an ad on TV, viewers will see a complementary ad or call-to-action on their computer, tablet, or mobile device shortly thereafter, all powered by the same rich data.”

VIZIO’s Household Connect is already actively used by both brands and programmers to drive a variety of different KPIs. For example, a major cable network leveraged Household Connect to+drive+a+64%25+lift+in+viewership1 for its flagship season premiere. Additionally, a+recent+study2 showed that Household Connect drove significant lifts in both awareness and ad recall rates of 80% and 90%, respectively.

“By leveraging the TruAudience Identity and Data Marketplace, VIZIO combines their rich audience viewing data with other first and third-party demographic and behavioral data across tens of millions of connected homes,” said Matt Spiegel, EVP, Media & Entertainment Vertical at TransUnion. “This partnership provides brands and marketers enhanced advertising and efficacy.”

In addition to Household Connect, VIZIO Ads also features offerings for True Incremental Reach and Universal Frequency Control. The entire VIZIO Ads product suite is fueled by Inscape’s unparalleled viewership data derived from ACR technology. VIZIO’s Inscape data provides brands and agencies with greater transparency, accuracy, relevancy, control, and attribution that connects ad buys to business outcomes.

“Over the last couple years, we have been investing in building out both our in-house ad tech team and our proprietary ad tech solutions,” said Travis Hockersmith, Vice President of VIZIO’s Platform+ business. “This allows us to quickly develop differentiated products that push the industry forward, help advertisers measure campaign ROI against our unique audience, and create a more cohesive experience for viewers across multiple devices and touchpoints.”

VIZIO Ads’ unique direct-to-device offering has doubled participating unique brands and tripled average revenue per advertiser in the last year. Additionally, VIZIO Ads’ 2022 upfront commitments exceeded $100 million, a fourfold increase over 2021, including enterprise-level buys from six major agency holding companies and a number of top advertising categories in traditional TV such as automotive, insurance and retail.

Most recently, VIZIO announced its Ads and Innovation team exceeded 400 employees, recently adding industry vets from Adobe, WarnerMedia, Comcast and Magnite, with ​​offices in key markets across the country including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Denver.

More About VIZIO Ads

VIZIO Ads was created to help deliver a more relevant advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree+ and within popular TV channels and apps, VIZIO Ads gives advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

1 Network Case Study “Extending Ads Beyond The Big Screen Pays Dividends” can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fplatformplus.vizio.com%2Finsights%2Fcase-study-extending-ads-beyond-the-big-screen-pays-dividends+%0A

2 Brand Case Study “Cross-Device Advertising Drives 80-90% Lift in Awareness & Ad Recall” can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fplatformplus.vizio.com%2Finsights%2Fcross-device-advertising-drives-80-90-lift-in-awareness-ad-recall

