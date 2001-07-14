Home Chef Selects UserTesting to Continue Delivering the Freshest Customer Service Possible

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced Home+Chef, a leading meal solutions brand, has selected UserTesting to help its product management and customer experience (CX) teams efficiently gather the rich customer insights needed to deliver even better customer experiences.

Founded in 2013 and now a subsidiary of The Kroger Company, Home Chef delivers more than seven million meals per month, bringing the joy and convenience of home cooking through simple, delicious meals. With fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes, Home Chef’s weekly deliveries give customers everything they need to prepare home-cooked meals and make mealtime the best part of their day. Home Chef also offers more than 500 meal solutions — including meal kits, soups, and ready-to-cook meals — at 2,200 Kroger Family of Stores across the United States.

“At Home Chef, we highly value feedback from current and prospective customers, and we’re excited to advance our user research capabilities with UserTesting’s Human Insight Platform,” said Michael Morowitz, director of product management for CX at Home Chef. “The robust and flexible platform offers a variety of testing types, audience sources, and analytics solutions, which will help us to make fact-based decisions, improve the customer experience, and drive growth in 2022.”

“Michael and his team know the only way Home Chef can proactively align its menu offerings and service experience with fast-changing consumer preferences is by understanding exactly what their customers really want, think, and feel at any given point in time,” said David Satterwhite, chief revenue officer of UserTesting. “We’re thrilled Home Chef selected UserTesting for this important mission and look forward to helping them preserve and advance the company’s impressive competitive edge.”

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting eliminates the guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human+insight. UserTesting has more than 2,100 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger Family of Stores, Home Chef is committed to bringing the joy and convenience of home cooking through simple, delicious meals. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at+www.homechef.com. Follow us on+Twitter,+Instagram and+Facebook for updates and inspiration.

