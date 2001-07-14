Roku Joins Sound Hub Denmark

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Sound Hub Denmark today announced Roku’s membership and participation in Sound+Hub+Denmark, a world-class sound and acoustics growth hub designed to foster innovation within the field of audio. Joining other members including Bang & Olufsen, Harman and Dynaudio, Roku’s Denmark-based audio and acoustics teams will provide coaching and mentoring – and present on topics around home theater and audio at Sound Hub Denmark events.

“At Roku we have assembled teams of acoustic, wireless audio and DSP experts, with audio R&D and testing facilities around the world,” said Brian Møller, vice president of Engineering, at Roku. “We are honored to be a member of Sound Hub Denmark and are looking forward to participating in this inspiring environment while supporting Denmark’s strong audio heritage and thriving acoustics ecosystem.”

“As a leading streaming platform and provider of innovative sound solutions designed to provide inspiring home theater audio, Roku is a welcome addition to the Sound Hub,” said Peter Petersen, CEO of Sound Hub Denmark. “Having Roku’s participation further adds to the foundation’s mission to become a world-leading innovation hub for companies and individuals exploring and leading the way in the domains of sound and acoustics.”

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About Sound Hub Denmark

Sound Hub Denmark is the world’s first international sound technology and innovation hub – providing a focused, world-class workplace and sound and acoustics growth hub for start-ups, freelancers, SME’s, and corporations, all with the ambition to be world-class within their field. Sound Hub fosters business acceleration in a sound-professional coworking environment with access to cutting-edge measurement, workshops and test facilities. In addition, Sound Hub offers access to a unique range of professionals with supplementary competences, as well as a network of highly specialized industry-leaders, mentors, and institutions. Partners include leading global key players within the international audio industry, like; Bang & Olufsen, Harman Lifestyle, GN Audio (Jabra), Scan-Speak, Dynaudio, Aalborg University and Danish Sound Cluster. Sound Hub Denmark’s vision is to be a global powerhouse for sound innovation – the world’s best place to start and scale innovative sound businesses of tomorrow.

