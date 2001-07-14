Kalypso to Participate in "Digital Performance Management in Manufacturing" Webinar with Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and its professional services arm Kalypso, which helps some of the world’s largest and most influential companies discover, create, make and sell better products with digital, today announced the details surrounding its upcoming webinar, “Digital+Performance+Management+in+Manufacturing,” to be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT.

WHAT: Led by Jeff Miller, Director of Digital Performance Management at Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation Company, and Craig Melrose, EVP of Digital Transformation Solutions at PTC, Inc., the webinar will explore industrial problem-solving through Digital Performance Management. Through discussion, presentation of field examples and an audience Q&A, Craig and Jeff will explain how:

Manufacturers apply critical insights derived from digital factory data toward achievement of double-digit performance improvements, and

Existing investments in digital capabilities may be leveraged to improve operations (measured in time-based OEE) through closed-loop problem solving frameworks.

Attendees will learn how to:

Derive key insights from seas of available data to find hidden issues, understand their root causes and define and prioritize mitigations.

Leverage digital data power analytical capabilities to enable frontline workers to implement corrective actions that align with the larger factory’s operations.

Measure actual value to sustain continuous process improvement (CPI) programs and apply the dimension of time to the traditional Operating Equipment Efficiency (OEE) metric to create a new currency in factory operations improvement and a new way to monetize factory data and insights.

WHERE: Guests can register to attend by creating an account here. The presentation will also be available on demand when complete.

