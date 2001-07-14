Bill.com Earns #1 Spot in G2's 2022 Top 100 Accounting and Finance Software Ranking

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), is addressing customer needs with the company holding the top position on G2%26rsquo%3Bs+Annual+Best+Software+Products+for+Accounting+and+Finance+Software list. Bill.com’s comprehensive platform and suite of software products, including Divvy and Invoice2Go, is solving a common pain point SMBs face today - digitizing their financial operations. Latest+research shows that 80 percent of SMBs are still reliant on paper check payments, resulting in manual, error-prone, and time-intensive operations.

Customers rated Bill.com on the Top 100 list of Best Software Products for the third year in a row, with Bill.com earning the #1 spot on the Best+Accounting+and+Finance+Software Products.

Bill.com and its subsidiaries deliver comprehensive solutions to meet SMBs’ needs for better financial operations software. The company makes paper-based manual transaction processing obsolete by transforming how companies manage their cash inflows and outflows. Divvy, a Bill.com company, makes software that is quick and easy to set up, and is an easy-to-use tool for credit cards and all-in-one expense reporting. Invoice2Go, a Bill.com company, is a mobile-first software product for uncomplicated invoicing with 223,000 small business subscribers and growing. Together, these acquisitions further reinforce Bill.com’s strength as a long-standing and enduring champion of SMBs.

“We’re honored that our customers recognize the value we are delivering for them,” said Bora Chung, Chief Experience Officer at Bill.com. “The top spot in the Accounting and Finance category is reflective of our hard work to help them holistically manage their back office and ultimately find improved business success through digital transformation.”

In addition to G2, Bill.com recently received PC+Magazine%26rsquo%3Bs+Editor%26rsquo%3Bs+Choice+for advanced automation of payables and receivables, with a 4.5 of 5 rating. The review recognized the company as an excellent software-as-a-service platform with advanced accounts receivable and payable management highlighting that “no other service provides its set of features and sophisticated workflow.”

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and it’s heartening to see the G2 reviews reflective of our product innovation,” added Sarah Acton, Chief Marketing Officer at Bill.com. “Business is personal, and that’s why we are thrilled to be recognized for our passionate commitment to customers.”

G2 operates a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually. Each achievement can only be earned through the endorsement of its users. G2’s top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction+and+Market+Presence+scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

About Bill.com

To learn more about the G2 list, view G2%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Best+Software+List and read more about G2%26rsquo%3Bs+methodology.

