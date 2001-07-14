COVID Is Still Causing Problems in Lewisville Classrooms and Throughout Texas, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

Enrollment opens tomorrow for the 2022-23 school year at the Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), a full-time, tuition-free online public-school program for students in grades 3-12.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Arts, AV Technology, and Communications, Business, Health Sciences, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some+reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“After safety, the one thing parents in Texas want for their children in school is consistency. TOPS has been doing this since 2013 and has the staff, systems, and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward, no matter what happens next,” said Elizabeth Nelson, Executive Director of TOPS.

An online public-school program, TOPS is available tuition-free to students in grades 3-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose TOPS because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

TOPS is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about TOPS and how to enroll, visit tops.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is managed by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.

