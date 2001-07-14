AppLovin Partners with HUMAN to Assure In-App Traffic Quality at Scale

AppLovin Corporation (Nasdaq: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing software company, and HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops), the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and ad fraud, today announced a partnership to bring HUMAN’s traffic quality protection to AppLovin’s monetization and marketing software solutions.

With AppLovin’s recent integration of MoPub, MAX and its AppLovin Exchange (ALX), AppLovin is now the largest mobile in-app exchange. Partnering with HUMAN will provide AppLovin's platform with best-in-class fraud protection and traffic quality experience. Additionally, AppLovin will be joining other industry leaders in protecting overall ad ecosystem traffic quality as the newest member of The+Human+Collective.

“As we’ve grown in the market, taking an aggressive approach to monitoring and preventing any and all bot activity for our supply and demand partners is a top priority,” said Idil Canal, General Manager, AdTech Solutions at AppLovin. “Our partnership with HUMAN ensures that we’re providing protection and confidence for programmatic buying in the AppLovin Exchange as we continue on our mission to operate the most robust in-app advertising platform in the market.”

In addition to adding brand-safety measures such as sellers.json, this partnership will leverage MediaGuard—HUMAN’s pre-bid and post-bid traffic quality protection product—to combat invalid traffic (IVT) in preventing non-human ad views across AppLovin’s platform – boosting overall quality, transparency, and performance that AppLovin customers value. AppLovin’s buyers will benefit from immediate and proactive detection and mitigation of bot activity and ensuring human-only impressions. Publishers will be protected from malicious highjacking traffic schemes providing them the brand-safety measures they require while protecting their monetization efforts.

Today, HUMAN verifies the humanity of more than 15 trillion digital interactions per week, offering enterprises a platform with internet-class scale and observability, superior detection techniques and hacker intelligence improving the digital experience for real humans. HUMAN achieves this scale through its continued expansion in cybersecurity, now offering a suite of products to protect the complete digital customer journey: BotGuard for Applications, BotGuard for Growth Marketing and MediaGuard. As new partners and enterprises leverage the Human Verification Engine, an even deeper understanding of the cybercrime landscape enables HUMAN to adapt continuously, staying ahead of adversaries and protecting clients against threat models they have yet to encounter.

“We are thrilled to partner with AppLovin in their commitment to providing a trusted marketplace with unprecedented scale. This collaboration ensures that buyers have best-in-class safety measures, across AppLovin's massive supply, to detect they are buying on legitimate apps and users,” said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. “And, as an extension of this partnership, we are delighted to welcome one of the world’s largest in-app mobile exchanges to the Human Collective.”

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes over 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud to keep digital experiences human. Our modern defense strategy enables internet-class scale and observability, superior detection techniques and hacker intelligence & takedowns empowering us to defeat your attackers, improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

