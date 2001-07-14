Cinemark Adds More Screens for Exclusive Sneak Preview of The Adam Project, Including Post-Show Q&A

Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced today it will add more screens for its exclusive sneak preview of Netflix’s The Adam Projectand Q&A with actor Ryan Reynolds after initial auditoriums filled within hours of being released. The in-person event will take place at Cinemark+Playa+Vista+and+XD on Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live to more than 200 Cinemark theatres across the country. Moviegoers who cannot catch the special preview event can still watch The Adam Project at select Cinemark theatres beginning March 11 and on Netflix. Tickets are available now for the exclusive event and select standard showtimes at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

“The overwhelming demand for tickets to this exclusive sneak preview and Q&A for The Adam Project underscores how much movie lovers crave a shared, unique entertainment experience,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content. “We are thrilled to work with Netflix to bring this beyond-the-screen opportunity to even more of our larger-than-life screens and give fans the chance to listen to an exclusive discussion about the film straight from the talent for a distinctively engaging viewing event, as well as have an ongoing opportunity to view the film theatrically at select locations even after the event.”

The exclusive sneak preview of the film will be immediately followed by a special in-theatre Q&A with Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell (who plays Young Adam) hosted by Terri Schwartz, manager of @NetflixGeeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment. Sure to make for an entertaining conversation, Schwartz, the former IGN editor in chief had a cameo appearance in one of his previous films, Free Guy. Through this exciting post-show fanfare, movie lovers will have a chance to hear straight from the film’s lead actor about the creation of this time-traveling film.

A time-traveling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

Tickets for this special advance screening and select standard showtimes are available now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F

