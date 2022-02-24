Adverty releases Unity SDK 4.0, with 2D games support and a refreshed suite of high-quality ad assets for the ultimate in-game advertising experience

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Adverty AB ( STO:ADVT, Financial)

Adverty AB (publ) today announces the release of its SDK 4.0, with support for both 3D and 2D games, whilst providing developers with easier-than-ever access to its multi-patented ad technology for unobtrusive in-game advertising.

The leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators has announced the release of its Unity SDK 4.0, including a new feature to support 2D games. Among its enhancements are an example library of up to 30 pieces of pre-modelled ad furniture for rapid integration. The significant upgrade also boasts a seamless, reinvented onboarding or update process for developers.

Calle Sténson, CTO, Adverty comments: "Thanks to this latest upgrade, creating effective in-game advertising with the Adverty Unity SDK 4.0 is easier than ever - it's streamlined, it's enriched, and it's available to a wider range of games. Onboarding is easier too: SDK 4.0 is available via an easy, one-click update, and we've built in numerous examples of how to use its features - making it a frictionless one-stop shop for in-game advertising for any mobile game developer on Unity."

In this way, Adverty's upgrade adds additional versatility for developers, opening the door to the next generation of in-game advertising, In-Play™ and In-Menu™, in both 2D and 3D games. As an integral part of its upgrade, Adverty's new example folder offers a variety of new ad furniture that comes ready to drag and drop into any game. These new assets include formats such as roadside billboards and crossings, city-scraper and roof-top billboards - all professionally created, optimised for mobile and ready for developers to use.

Calle adds: "This upgrade represents a labour-saving integration with in-built demo functionality. We are offering a full ‘demo scene' - ready-to-use and with ad asset examples built in - to make it as easy as possible for developers to access what's available and how to use it. All this means that any developer will be able to integrate the SDK without tedious integration steps. Every game across an ever increasing array - from fantasy-adventure to sports games, and from single-player, mobile shooter games to card and puzzle games."

The Adverty Unity SDK 4.0 for Developers is available on adverty.com and at Unity Asset Store: https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/add-ons/adverty-monetize-100-of-gameplay-with-unobtrusive-in-game-ads-183869

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: [email protected]

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

Image Attachments

Adverty SDK4

Attachments

Adverty releases Unity SDK 4.0, with 2D games support and a refreshed suite of high-quality ad assets for the ultimate in-game advertising experience

SOURCE: Adverty AB

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690247/Adverty-Releases-Unity-SDK-40-with-2D-Games-Support-and-a-Refreshed-Suite-of-High-Quality-Ad-Assets-for-the-Ultimate-In-Game-Advertising-Experience



