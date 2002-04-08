Clover Selected for Inclusion on the Hang Seng Composite Index

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index as a constituent stock, effective March 7, 2022.

Hang Seng Composite Index

Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index

Hang Seng Healthcare Index

Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index

Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index

Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index



The Hang Seng Composite Index (“HSCI”) offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about 95% of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board. Inclusion on the HSCI will allow the company’s stock to be eligible for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Connect, a channel for stock trading between investors in Hong Kong and those in Mainland China.

“We are pleased to be added as a constituent stock on the Hang Seng Composite Index. Inclusion on the HSCI, a highly regarded index, will help facilitate the broadening of Clover’s shareholder base, increase trading liquidity and raise global awareness, which will be integral as we complete global regulatory filings for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and advance our portfolio of innovative vaccine and oncology therapies,” stated Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Clover Biopharmaceuticals.

About SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum)

SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is anticipated to potentially be one of the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccines commercialized globally through the COVAX Facility. Employing the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform, Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein (referred to as S-Trimer™) based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax’s ( DVAX) CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit Clover’s website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Clover Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Cindy Min

SVP, Public Affairs

[email protected]

Naomi Eichenbaum

VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]