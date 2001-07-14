Multi-residential Developer Dexel Adopts Procore to Replace Point Solutions With a Single Platform

Procore+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Dexel has selected Procore as its construction management platform.

Dexel, a division of Lawen Group, is a design-build multi-family residential developer that operates exclusively in Halifax. The vision of the family-owned firm is to help shape the future of the Halifax Regional Municipality for generations. Dexel was an early adopter of Building Information Modelling (BIM) in the area and prides itself on using the best technology available.

Some of the point solutions Dexel was using were either no longer being updated or did not fully address the organization’s needs. It also needed a more sustainable way to store, manage, and distribute project documentation that was previously disjointed, difficult to access, and not centralized. Dexel decided to change to a single platform that could integrate with its remaining systems while meeting all of its remaining business, project, and construction requirements.

After a careful evaluation it chose Procore as its unified construction management platform. Dexel was impressed by the extensive and prompt customer support from the company. The thorough assessment period, guided by Procore’s Canadian team, helped demonstrate to Dexel how using a single platform could support its business.

Procore Project+Management and Quality+%26amp%3B+Safety will integrate with some of Dexel’s existing tools, such as Instruction Site and MS Project. The platform will help Dexel share project information more quickly with contractors, enhance its safety processes and grow its 20-person team.

“Procore will help us not just work better as a team but to also take on more projects than we could before,” said Kris Skiba, VP Design and Construction, Dexel. “We’re successful when we’re able to get our contractors the information they need. That’s how the building gets done.”

“Dexel is a local champion of technological innovation in the industry,” said Jas Saraw, Vice President, Canada at Procore. “Its decades-long record of quality developments in and around Halifax speaks for itself. We’re excited to partner with Dexel to continue to raise the bar in the multi-family residential space. As companies like Dexel look to the future, they are recognizing the power of a platform-based approach to technology. This strategy drives increased value from their existing technology footprint while continuing to level up the business with modern, all-encompassing platforms like Procore.”

About Dexel

Dexel, a division of the Lawen Group, is a family-owned design-build development firm located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Dexel oversees the operations of Dexel Developments Limited and Dexel Architecture, managing all aspects of project development from preliminary design to the final building commissioning and occupancy phase. Dexel’s sister company, Paramount Management (Paramount), provides full-service property management services for Dexel’s mixed-use residential projects throughout Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). This integrated approach to property development and management ensures that quality control is maintained at every level.

Dexel operates with the vision that their properties will help shape the future of HRM for generations to come. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdexel.ca%2F.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

