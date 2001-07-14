CORRECTING and REPLACING Beacon Introduces Ambition 2025 Value Creation Framework, Financial Targets and $500 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Adjusted EBITDA CAGR percentage in second bullet under header "The Company also plans..." should read: ~10% (instead of ~15%).

The updated release reads:

BEACON INTRODUCES AMBITION 2025 VALUE CREATION FRAMEWORK, FINANCIAL TARGETS AND $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) will hold Day 2 of its Analyst and Investor event today in Houston, Texas, beginning at 8:00 am CST, during which the Company will present a detailed overview of its core business drivers and strategic plan to unlock additional stockholder value. Additionally, the Company announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its common shares.

“The transformative achievements since the beginning of 2020 have set the foundation to advance Beacon into a new chapter of value creation for our stakeholders,” commented Julian Francis, Beacon’s President and CEO. “We are extremely pleased to unveil our Ambition 2025 targets today which emphasize our winning culture, operational excellence, above market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation.”

Mr. Francis added, “Building on our solid track record of cash generation, the new share repurchase authorization we announced today reflects our significant confidence in our business and strategy. This program provides an additional avenue to return value to stockholders while we continue to invest both organically and strategically as part of our Ambition 2025 growth and margin enhancing initiatives.”

As part of today’s presentation, Beacon leadership will deliver several key messages:

It’s a new era for Beacon, with a revitalized executive leadership team driving results

The Company, a leading specialty distribution business, is transforming to unlock its embedded value

The groundwork for success is in place and the results are evident in Beacon’s acceleration in growth and margin performance since 2019

The Ambition 2025 framework is poised to create additional value for our customers, employees, stockholders, and other stakeholders

The Company also plans to discuss its new Ambition 2025 financial targets:

Net Sales CAGR: ~8% to ~$9 billion

Adjusted EBITDA CAGR: ~10% to ~$1 billion reflecting a double-digit Adjusted EBITDA margin

Significant cash flow generation and net leverage of ~2.5 times targeted 2025 Adjusted EBITDA resulting in ~$2.8 billion of investment capacity

Strategic deployment of capital on M&A, growth investments and share repurchases to produce superior returns

A live webcast of the presentation, along with supporting materials, will be accessible on Beacon’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.beaconroofingsupply.com. A replay of the webcast and associated presentation materials will be available under the “Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the event.

Additional Details on the Share Repurchase Authorization

Repurchases under the share repurchase program are subject to the Company’s discretion and may occur in open market purchases (including block trades), privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase transactions or through a series of forward purchase agreements, option contracts or similar agreements and contracts (including Rule 10b5-1 plans) adopted by the Company, in each case in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, if applicable, Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The timing and amount of repurchase transactions will depend on a variety of factors, including the Company’s stock price, market and business conditions, constraints specified in any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, alternative investment opportunities and other considerations. Accordingly, the Company cannot predict when or if it will repurchase any shares of common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, oral statements made by our directors, officers and employees to the investor and analyst communities, media representatives and others, depending upon their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will likely result”, “outlook”, “project”, “targets” and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as required by federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the Company’s targets for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, financial measures that are not presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding the impact of interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and COVID-19 impacts. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company’s target Adjusted EBITDA to target net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts necessary for such a reconciliation. These amounts include certain non-cash, nonrecurring or other items that would be reflected in net income, as well as the related tax impacts of these items and M&A activity. Such items would reflect events that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, which are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their business with us online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

