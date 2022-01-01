CERAWeek by IHS Markit to Showcase the 2022 Class of Energy Innovation Pioneers

Senior executives and founders of eight companies selected as 2022 Energy+Innovation+Pioneers will present at CERAWeek+by+IHS+Markit—the world’s preeminent energy conference—March 7-11 in Houston.

The Energy Innovation Pioneers program, held annually at CERAWeek, identifies the most innovative new technologies and business models across the energy spectrum based on judging criteria that includes creativity, feasibility of plan, scalability of technology and leadership. The program is now in its 17th year.

This year’s honorees represent the diverse supply of innovation enabling the transition towards a lower-emissions future, ranging from those that are working to enable zero-carbon energy systems (such as enhanced geothermal, electrical grid modernization, fusion energy and hydrogen production) as well those working to decarbonize the existing system (carbon capture, energy recovery, flare gas recovery and residential cooling).

The 2022 class of Energy Innovation Pioneers includes:

Anax Power – Michael Longo, co-founder and head of business development

– Michael Longo, co-founder and head of business development Carbon America – Brent Lewis, CFO and co-founder

– Brent Lewis, CFO and co-founder Commonwealth Fusion Systems – Bob Mumgaard, co-founder and CEO

– Bob Mumgaard, co-founder and CEO Emvolon – Emmanuel Kasseris, CEO

– Emmanuel Kasseris, CEO Fervo Energy – Tim Latimer, CEO

– Tim Latimer, CEO Transaera – Sorin Grama, co-founder and CEO

– Sorin Grama, co-founder and CEO TS Conductor – Jason Huang, CEO

– Jason Huang, CEO SAFCell – Dr. Calum Chisholm, CEO

During CERAWeek 2022, the Energy Innovation Pioneers will participate in Agora Studios sessions exploring the role startups and their innovations are playing to advance decarbonization of the global energy system:

Wednesday, March 9 – 9:30‒10:10 am CST: Scaling+the+Mountain%3A+Accelerating+development+of+zero-carbon+energy+systems+for+deep+decarbonization+%0A





Thursday, March 10 – 8:30‒9:10 am CST: Play+the+Hand+You%26rsquo%3Bre+Dealt%3A+Accelerating+decarbonization+in+existing+energy+systems

CERAWeek and Innovation Agora delegates are also invited to attend Agora Pod sessions where each Pioneer will provide an interactive presentation about their company and technology. These presentations are concurrent with the main conference agenda.

“Transitioning the global economy to a lower emissions energy system will require innovations not just in technology, but also in how they are brought to market and scaled,” said Carolyn+Seto, director, technology and innovation practice, IHS Markit and Energy Innovation Pioneer chair. “Through their vision and perseverance, the solutions developed by this year’s class of Pioneers are setting the pace and the path towards a low carbon future.”

“We are pleased to honor the 17th class of Energy Innovation Pioneers at CERAWeek by IHS Markit,” said Daniel+Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit and CERAWeek conference chair. “The theme of this year’s CERAWeek, ‘Pace of Change’ speaks to overcoming the challenges and seizing the opportunities of reducing emissions while supplying the needs of a growing global economy. These eight companies and entrepreneurs embody the next wave of innovation that will set the pace in shaping that energy future.”

“The Energy Innovation Pioneers program is an essential part of CERAWeek, just as innovation and technology are at the center of energy industry,” said James+Rosenfield, senior vice president, IHS Markit and co-chairman of CERAWeek. “We are pleased to honor this year’s class of pioneers that are blazing new trails of innovation across the global energy landscape.”

CERAWeek+2022%3A+Pace+of+Change%3A+Energy%2C+Climate+and+Innovation will examine the challenges and opportunities of reducing emissions while supplying the needs of a growing global economy in the era of energy transition. The conference is returning to Houston for its 40th annual gathering after being hosted as an all-virtual event in 2021.

Produced by IHS+Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, the CERAWeek 2022 conference program will explore key themes related to More+Energy%2C+Lower+Emissions; Geopolitics+and+Energy+Markets; Workforce+of+the+Future; Competitive+Landscape+and+the+Energy+Transition; Supply+Chains; and Financing+the+Energy+Future.

The CERAWeek+Innovation+Agora serves as the center of technology and innovation programming at the event. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in the energy space ranging from digitalization, AI, analytics and connectivity, robotics, blockchain, additive manufacturing, mobility and decarbonization. Newly added for 2022 will be dedicated “Agora+Hubs” focused on hydrogen and carbon+management.

