Lansing and All of Michigan's Most Vulnerable Students Need an Online Option More Than Ever

Enrollment is now open for the 2022 school year at Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), an online charter school authorized by Central Michigan University.

At ISMI, staff work with students and their families to help them overcome obstacles with a unique and highly supportive approach. And whether a student is behind on credits or needs to retake certain subjects, ISMI’s credit recovery program is uniquely designed for that student's success. Starting next year, ISMI will only enroll students aged 16 and over as part of our goal to serve Michigan’s Opportunity Youth.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some+reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“A lot of students struggle to move forward, and COVID hasn’t helped them at all. ISMI has been doing this for 8 years and have the staff, systems, and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward, no matter what happens next,” said Teresa Boardman, Head of School at ISMI.

An online public-school program, ISMI is available tuition-free to students in grades 9-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose ISMI because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mi.insightschools.net.

About Insight School of Michigan

