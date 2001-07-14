DoubleVerify & Comscore Partner To Develop Industry-First Cross-Platform Audience & Verification Measurement Solution

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, and Comscore%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a preferred partnership between the two measurement leaders to develop a best-in-class, integrated media quality verification and audience measurement solution to allow advertisers to seamlessly measure the impact of their full media plan.

With this partnership, DV and Comscore will work jointly to power a new measurement solution that combines data from the DV Authentic Ad™, a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that verifies ads are fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-suitable environment, and within the intended geography, with Comscore Campaign Ratings, Comscore’s industry-leading, cross-platform audience measurement solution offering deduplicated reach and frequency across TV, connected TV (CTV), desktop, and mobile. By combining the power of the DV Authentic Ad™ and Comscore’s 15 years of measuring audiences across screens, the joint solution aims to allow advertisers to view campaign results across platforms, knowing the audiences were free of invalid traffic, delivered in-view and to the right geography and brand environment.

“Measuring advertising reach is increasingly confronted by questions of veracity in the digital world,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Digital fraud, conflicted verification solutions and growing identifier friction are challenging traditional measurement. In partnering with Comscore, we are addressing the issue head on – developing an industry-first measurement solution that combines media quality verification data with audience data to help advertisers maximize campaign performance and drive real business outcomes.”

“The industry is simultaneously facing three key megatrends: the search for more accurate deduplicated audience measurement, the mainstream emergence of streaming, and evolving privacy standards,” said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. “By partnering with DoubleVerify and pairing Comscore Campaign Ratings with their media quality verification data, we can better support the industry with this unique product, and help brands and agencies maximize media quality and performance within their campaigns.”

DV and Comscore plan to launch the joint offering as early as the second quarter of 2022 for a select group of customers.

DoubleVerify will discuss the partnership at its analyst and investor day on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, and is expected to conclude by approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Comscore will share more details about the partnership on Monday, February 28th at 5:00 p.m. ET when it reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, plans and opinions regarding our joint product development effort and partnership; the features, functionality and timing of the planned solution; acceptance of the solution by advertisers and agencies; and industry trends. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, our ability to reach final terms with respect to the partnership; changes in the terms, product features or our plans, including the timeline for availability to customers; external market conditions; and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required under applicable law.

