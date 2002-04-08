SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG:OTCQB), a Marketplace Technology Co. Creating Accelerated Platforms For The Adoption for Blockchains, Crypto Currencies, NFTs & Payments As a Service Offering

New York, NY, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The company SMKG:OTCQB is further expanding its Axepay solutions reach into Africa with new MSB partners expanding into 35 of the 54 countries. This expanded reach domestically and via Cross-border creates a unique Payment Rails infrastructure to broaden the reach of all our platforms and in parallel offer customers Treasury services for many industries.



THE SMKG:OTCQB “Modus Operandi”

The SMKG value model provides clients the right to license the technology and provides flexible scalability and bespoke environments that allow them to capitalize on market opportunities with the rights held by the client to acquire the platforms outright but not exclusively – *limited to their business scope and not for resale. Our clients also benefit from ongoing best practices, compliance, updates, ongoing product growth and support. The company’s strategy is different in each market which is two-fold, the first is a direct to market in countries like the Philippines and Distributer/Partner model for North America.

The company’s existing strategic region segments include ASEAN, LATAM, INDIA, North America and China. The SMKG:OTCQB Proprietary portfolio comprises of Marketplace Technologies, these platforms allow for quick implementation and adoption of E-commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications to large scale pools of Merchants, Vendors and Customers enabling business processes and increases transaction volumes for Blockchains, Crypto Currencies, NFT’s, Wallets, MPOS, Digital ID’s, Cross-Border and Data-lakes Analytics for Profiling to name a few. All of which are SMKG Digital Assets which make SMKG a true One-Stop-Shop agnostic provider.

TOKENOMICS of CREARE COIN

The company recently is in pre-launch of its own sponsored coin branded as the CREARECOIN. The coin will drive digital transactions for retail, ecommerce, blockchain, NFTs and esports to list a few where the company has focused its sights. The official date of release will be announced mid-March of 2022.

To visit the company’s Tokenomics info and follow; Https://www.crearecoin.com

The CEO of SMKG:OTCQB, Massimo Barone, stated, “We have entered the 1st Quarter of 2022 with a unique and ambitious portfolio, which is proprietary to the company. Our transactional highlights include recently acquired Chat Bot AI tech, 50% ownership in Blockchain Tech (OriginatorX) under our full development management – which has been expanded for the build-out of an NFT Minting Platform with Marketplace and Auction system that is multi-industry interoperable. Furthermore, we are working with more than 30 global partners in key areas that include Cross-border Payments, Crypto Currency Issuing, Biometrics, Payments and Industry use cases that are assisting in commercializing their projects with the SMKG portfolio of applications under licensing agreements.

“The build-out has been quite extensive, challenges with partner vendors and financial institutions to adopt our strategy meet the stringent tests and changing environments by regulators in every market. By the same token this same measure which has created tremendous value in SMKG is being discovered.”