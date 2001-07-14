Telcos Transform into Technology Powerhouses with VMware

Mobile World Congress 2022 – Today, VMware unveiled products and partnerships at Mobile World Congress 2022 that will help service providers more quickly modernize their networks and monetize new services. This includes innovations in the areas of modern apps, the RAN, and the edge.

“As telcos build 5G networks around the world, they are creating new services that will change the way we work and live,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “VMware’s multi-cloud approach sets our customers apart during this once-in-a-generation shift. It helps them innovate—from the core and the RAN to the edge and cloud—and deliver advanced services to move their business forward.”

Modern App Transformation for Telco

As service providers modernize their networks to use virtual and cloud-native network functions, many are choosing VMware Telco Cloud Platform as the common foundation on which to do so. It lets them take their operations to the next level. For example:

Millicom is working with VMware to unify siloed networks and begin the transition to virtualized and containerized network functions. Read the+announcement for more details.

is working with VMware to unify siloed networks and begin the transition to virtualized and containerized network functions. Read the+announcement for more details. Safaricom has selected VMware Telco Cloud Platform to build out a greenfield network in Ethiopia. Read the+announcement for more details.

VMware is also partnering to streamline testing and validation of third-party solutions on Telco Cloud Platform. For instance, Dell, Oracle and VMware have created a validated design that provides a blueprint for building a robust, scalable 5G core on industry standard infrastructure. The solution can shorten network deployments by reducing the time needed to design, test, and integrate components from multiple partners. Read more in Dell%26rsquo%3Bs+announcement.

Disaggregation of the RAN

When it comes to RAN modernization, service providers are moving beyond talk to action. Many are in the process of transitioning to vRAN or Open RAN—or have plans to do so. And they are working with several RAN vendors to meet their specific needs.

VMware works with a broad ecosystem of RAN vendors to test and validate the interoperability of their solutions with VMware Telco Cloud Platform RAN. It does this so that service providers do not have to. Instead, they can simply run and manage RAN functions from a variety of vendors on a platform that is built and optimized for the RAN.

Today VMware and HCL, a VMware partner since 2008, announced they are expanding their collaboration to deliver integrated solutions for service providers around the world. HCL, specifically, will expand its Cloud Smart portfolio of services powered by VMware technology to include support for VMware Telco Cloud – 5G Core and VMware Telco Cloud RAN. In addition, HCL will set up a dedicated lab to streamline the deployment of these solutions across customers’ networks.

Learn more about this new engagement here.

Programmability of the Network

In O-RAN architectures, the RAN Intelligent Controller—or RIC—hosts apps that enable new capabilities such as automation, network optimization and service customization. Now generally available, VMware+RIC hosts both near-real-time applications (xApps) and non-real-time applications (rApps) built by a growing ecosystem of third-party software developers.

Modern service providers are working with VMware to trial and implement VMware RIC in their network.For example, Vodafone recently completed a proof-of-concept designed to enable more efficient use of spectrum. They ran a new+app+from+Cohere+Technologies, the Spectrum Multiplier, on VMware RIC connected to a Capgemini 5G RAN. The results: Vodafone doubled 5G spectral efficiency—and effectively cell site capacity—using Cohere’s xApp intelligence. Read more about this proof of concept and Vodafone’s O-RAN journey in this+blog+series.

Programmability of the network extends beyond the RAN. Announced today, Arrcus’ virtualized routing solution, Arrcus ACE 2.0, is now interoperable with VMware Telco Cloud Platform, enabling service providers to increase the programmability of their networks and extend them to the edge. At the VMware stand at Mobile World Congress 2022, SoftBank demonstrated how it can utilize this solution to achieve its vision for 5G Mobile User Plane enablement.

Enterprise Transition to the Edge

Enterprise customers are actively moving modern app workloads to the edge. They are betting on 5G to accelerate this journey. And on private 5G as a foundation. That’s why VMware is working with several partners to deliver private networking solutions to service providers that they can in turn deliver to enterprise customers.

For example, ASOCS, Druid and VMware have unveiled a validated design for private mobile networks, enabling enterprise customers to take advantage of more secure, robust, 5G connectivity at the edge. Running on VMware’s Edge Compute Stack, ASOCS CYRUS RAN and Druid Raemis Core, deliver a Private 5G solution. Read more about our validated design in partnership with ASOCS and Druid here.

Additionally, STL, ASOCS and VMware introduced a 5G enterprise solution offering a powerful on-premises, fully virtualized and open RAN. Featuring STL’s Garuda, a smart 5G indoor small cell, this solution can be hosted alongside enterprise IT infrastructure on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, seamlessly blending with an enterprise’s existing infrastructure.

Lastly, service providers are adding VMware SASE to their portfolio of managed solutions to enable enterprise customers to innovate at the edge.

BT will offer multinational customers VMware SASE as a global managed service, combining BT’s extensive networking capabilities and in-depth security expertise with VMware technology. Read the+announcement.

will offer multinational customers VMware SASE as a global managed service, combining BT’s extensive networking capabilities and in-depth security expertise with VMware technology. Read the+announcement. MetTel will offer customers a managed SASE solution powered by VMware SASE. Get the details in the joint+announcement on Tuesday, March 1.

will offer customers a managed SASE solution powered by VMware SASE. Get the details in the joint+announcement on Tuesday, March 1. Verizon will add VMware SD-WAN to its global managed SD-WAN service portfolio. Read Verizon%26rsquo%3Bs+announcement.

VMware at Mobile World Congress

VMware multi-cloud solutions are on display at its Mobile World Congress stand – Hall 3, Stand 3M11. Visit the online+media+kit for all VMware announcements made at the show as well as on-demand demos, customer testimonials, partner updates and more.

