Safaricom Taps VMware to Build a Greenfield Network in Ethiopia

Mobile World Congress 2022 – Safaricom Telecommunication Ethiopia Plc, as part of an international consortium named the Global Partnership for Ethiopia, was granted the second Unified Telecommunication Service License in July 2021. Currently, Safaricom Ethiopia is building a telecom network for commercial launch and to contribute to Ethiopia’s digital transformation and inclusion objectives.

Safaricom Ethiopia has selected VMware (NYSE: VMW) as its Telco Cloud Platform partner.

Pedro Rabacal, Chief Technology Officer at Safaricom Ethiopia, said, “Building a world-class network in Ethiopia will unlock its economic potential as well as build a positive future for people across the country. We aim to contribute to the country’s digital transformation and inclusion for Ethiopians working with our partners. VMware Telco Cloud Platform will provide a robust platform for the deployment all network functions while also enabling flexibility as we scale and expand services.”

VMware+Telco+Cloud+Platform enables service providers to rapidly deploy and efficiently operate multi-vendor CNFs and VNFs with agility and scalability across 5G and other networks that span from the core and the edge to the radio access network (RAN). Safaricom intends to deploy the platform across both its IT environments and telco network in Ethiopia.

Sanjay Uppal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider & Edge, VMware, said, “This project is unique as Safaricom Ethiopia does not need to contend with legacy technology and architectures. It has an opportunity to build something special from the ground up. We’re honored to play an integral role in the creation of a network that will transform Ethiopia as we know it today.”

