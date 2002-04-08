FTI Consulting Bolsters Cybersecurity Practice with Addition of Thomas Hutin in Paris

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Thomas Hutin as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Cybersecurity practice.



Based in Paris, Mr. Hutin brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity strategy and risk management experience across industries. His appointment extends the firm’s cybersecurity capabilities to France.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thomas to the firm’s growing Cybersecurity practice at a time when security is top-of-mind for most companies,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “His experience advising on cybersecurity strategy in a variety of industries enhances our team’s ability to support clients on their most complex, high-stakes cybersecurity challenges.”

Mr. Hutin has worked with some of the largest companies in Europe, supporting clients in their cybersecurity journey, from strategy and roadmap development to incident response. He specializes in cybersecurity audits, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, red teaming, incident response and threat intelligence across multiple sectors, including aerospace and defense, energy and resources, transportation, finance and technology. He began his career managing information systems security for the French Presidency.

“I am excited to build our cybersecurity presence in France and am eager to help further expand the team’s footprint in Europe,” Mr. Hutin said. “Leveraging my experience in combination with the deep expertise of FTI Consulting’s global Cybersecurity practice will help clients protect their most valuable assets and bolster their cybersecurity defenses against ever-evolving threats.”

Mr. Hutin’s appointment continues growth and investment for the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting. The firm recently announced the appointments of Todd Renner and Brian Hale, both of whom joined from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), where they worked on significant cybersecurity matters in the U.S. and globally.

