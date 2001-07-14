Gossamer Bio to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 3, 2022

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

In connection with the earnings release, Gossamer’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

