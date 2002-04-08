ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 21-Feb-22 57,829 €557.81 €32,257,565.58 22-Feb-22 57,839 €557.72 €32,258,019.14 23-Feb-22 56,331 €572.65 €32,258,189.37 24-Feb-22 87,000 €537.17 €46,733,781.30 25-Feb-22 54,890 €580.42 €31,859,100.11

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

