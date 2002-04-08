AmpliTech Group & SN2N Successfully Complete Proof of Concept Test Verification of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) with 'Unhackable' Encryption Security

Bohemia, NY, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, announced that it and its joint venture partner SN2N LLC have delivered a fully working proof of concept of their Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) solution, with an intelligence-community-caliber hardware encryption communications channel.

This joint development effort was designed to provide clients with a unique layer of security at the hardware level without sacrificing performance while addressing the growing need for additional security in solutions that require wireless connections. The successful test verification of the FPGA solution enables the team to move into transferring the technology achieved into commercial-grade programmable ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) with integrated hardware security.

This international patent-pending technology is based on proprietary chipsets, which provide extremely secure data transfer to the cell towers of any mobile service provider, hi-speed public WiFi clouds, automotive electronic control units (ECUs), servers, routers, PDAs, cell phones, etc. AmpliTech is the exclusive manufacturer for the low noise amplifier (LNA) product line used with this encryption technology.

Security is a top concern for any entity transmitting data. Hacking events worldwide have proven to be costly, and with the amount of money paid in ransoms, this hacking activity is expected to increase and continue for years to come. Currently, amplifiers used by companies on any type of infrastructure having to do with wireless transmissions are not themselves encrypted at the hardware level and stand to benefit greatly from the joint venture's communications solution, designed to deliver far greater bandwidth, higher data transfer speeds, and integrated hardware security.

The market opportunity is being fueled by anticipated rapid growth in the deployment of Low Earth Orbit Satellites communications, as well as the build-out of true 5G communications networks that can achieve transmission speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second (Gbps) or approximately 400X faster than current 5G performance of roughly 50 megabits per second (Mbps). The joint venture's solution seeks to allow network providers to achieve substantially improved data carriage capacity, speed, and security, while significantly reducing related Capex requirements, enabling AmpliTech Group to be the only provider of 5G networks with this anti-hackable encryption security solution.

CEO Fawad Maqbool, stated, "SN2N was formed by a highly experienced team of cyber security experts to provide affordable state-of-the-art hardware-based security technologies previously only available to the global intelligence community for National Security applications. We both see today that the lack of hardware-level encryption in communication systems today could pose threats to communication systems across industries. Our vision is to address the urgent need to provide secure next-generation data transmission capabilities to support the projected exponential growth in data transmission in the coming years. AmpliTech Group’s 20% ownership of SN2N, with exclusive use of the technology for all wireless LNA applications, underscores AmpliTech’s commitment to innovation and leadership in building upon our best-in-class solutions to deliver new and enhanced products with unrivaled performance and value to our customers. Our size and innovative culture enable us to move quickly and efficiently – something that is largely impossible at larger, less entrepreneurial companies.”

About AmpliTech (www.amplitechinc.com)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets, as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

About SN2N LLC ( www.sn2n.com )

SN2N is a developer of low-cost, patent pending, platform-independent data protection and encryption solutions, where its innovation is not the actual encryption but rather a very difficult, if not impossible-to-hack-or-spoof setup of the secure communications. SN2N’s solution consists of hardware and software integrated systems based on mathematics and quantum physics. This includes a unique integrated hardware and software technique for encryption keys selection for respective communication sessions, with no predictability that a hacker could detect or use. The hardware-based secure handshake technology, utilized by our device, requires consensus approval of both parties prior to granting access to sensitive information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; and the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

