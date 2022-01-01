Piper Sandler's Technology Investment Banking Group Realizes Record Year and Further Expands with the Addition of Joe Morgan and Jack Robbins

Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank is pleased to announce a record year for the technology investment banking group with strong results driven by robust M&A advisory and equity capital markets transactions. To further capitalize on the momentum in our business, Piper Sandler is proud to announce the addition of managing director, Joe Morgan, and director, Jack Robbins. The team will report to Steven Schmidt, head of technology investment banking and will be based in Piper Sandler’s Orange County office.

“We are thrilled with the momentum in our technology investment banking group and remain focused on providing the highest quality investment banking services for the world’s leading technology growth companies. Our success is being widely recognized and helping us attract top talent on an ongoing basis. We look forward to welcoming Joe and Jack to the team,” said Steven+Schmidt, head of technology investment banking at Piper Sandler. “The addition of these talented and long-tenured bankers will add even more momentum to the significant growth we have seen over the past two years.”

Joe Morgan was previously the co-head of technology investment banking at D.A. Davidson. In his time at D.A. Davidson, he executed on the firm’s growth initiative in technology increasing headcount and revenue more than five and ten-fold respectively. Additionally, while at Davidson, Morgan completed over 60 M&A and capital raising assignments for public and private companies comprising nearly $26 billion in value. Morgan has long had a focus and passion for vertical market software, and he will be narrowing his focus to service his clients in this important segment. He earned a bachelor of arts from the University of California, Berkeley.

Jack Robbins has been a technology banker for nearly a decade and was most recently a director at D.A. Davidson in Orange County where he worked closely with Joe across a range of vertical software mandates. Prior to D.A. Davidson, Robbins spent time at both CriticalPoint Partners and Goldman Sachs’ TMT Group. Prior to his banking career Robbins spent four years in the Marine Corps as an infantry officer. Robbins earned a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia.

“We have always admired the Piper Sandler brand and platform and have a great deal of respect for the quality of companies that choose to work with them. Piper Sandler is a full-service firm with strong capabilities in M&A advisory, equity capital markets, debt capital markets and restructuring services,” said Joe Morgan. “We are excited to join a team and platform with a strong focus on delivering the highest quality services and senior attention our clients deserve.”

Piper Sandler’s technology investment banking group advises clients in application, infrastructure and vertical-market software, internet and digital media, communications, networking and security technologies, gaming, services, transportation technology and financial technology.

