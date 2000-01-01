Qualcomm: A New Era of Hybrid Work

During the Mobile World Congress 2022 on Monday, Qualcomm Inc. ( QCOM, Financial) President and CEO Cristiano Amon highlighted how the company is planning to drive the convergence of PC and mobile to increase productivity, connectivity and security from anywhere.

Amon outlined how strategic relationships with Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), Lenovo ( LNVGY, Financial) and many other ecosystem leaders are helping deliver the next generation of enterprise-ready PCs, powered by Snapdragon. Utilizing its global relationships, Qualcomm continues to play a significant role in the PC industry’s inevitable transition to innovative and modern solutions from the portfolio of Snapdragon compute platforms.

It was during last month’s Consumer Electronics Show that the wireless technology company announced that over 200 enterprise customers were testing or deploying Windows 11 on Snapdragon laptops and 2-in-1 devices.

Together with Qualcomm, global OEMs deliver Windows 11 on Arm PCs addressing the challenges that traditional x86 solutions present enterprise customers in today’s hybrid environment.

The Snapdragon X70 5G modem-RF system “attempts to improve your phone’s 5G connection with the help of an AI processor,” reported The Verge. “This helps it maximize 5G signal for better coverage — particularly important for mmWave signals, which are short-range compared to the broader coverage of low and mid-band frequencies. Qualcomm says this improvement is limited to situations like stadiums and city blocks, and that it doesn’t address one of mmWave’s key weaknesses: the signal’s inability to travel from outdoors to indoors. But where there’s no mmWave signal, the new AI processor should boost sub-6GHz coverage and speeds, too.”

Qualcomm works with a brand range of OEMs, independent software vendors (ISVs), network operators and channel partners to expand the Arm-based Snapdragon computing ecosystems for enterprise use cases. As the hybrid work trend continues, Qualcomm utilizes these strategic collaborations to drive enterprise PC innovation and meet the needs of IT administrators to enable productivity from anywhere.

The adaptive, machine learning-enhanced features are “welcomed additions in the ever-evolving landscape of 5G connectivity,” Forbes noted on Monday. With the large variation in network operator infrastructure and coverage in a very wide availability of spectrum from 600MHz to 41GHz, 5G modem responsiveness and contextual awareness of signal strength and available bandwidth is key. “In short, 5 bars of 5G connectivity certainly doesn’t always mean multi-gig speeds, and the modem’s ability to beam manage, with the antenna’s ability to adjust tuning on the fly, is critical to both optimize speed and maintain and stable connection.”

Francisco Criado, Vice President of Cloud, Data and IoT at TD SYNNEX, said in a statement, “We believe the world is moving towards the need for intelligently connected devices. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will enable our customers to modernize their businesses and take advantage of powerful devices such as Snapdragon Compute powered PCs.”

Also on Monday, Lenovo announced the first laptop PC powered by the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform: the ThinkPad X13s. The ThinkPad delivers the features that enterprise customers want: powerful sustained performance, 5G mmWave connectivity and AI-accelerated experiences combined with advanced camera and audio technology, with up to 28 hours of battery life and a light, efficient fanless design.

Built with 90% recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers and with PCC plastic and recyclable packaging, the new ThinkPad X13s has leading capabilities that are optimized for enterprise use cases, including productivity, collaboration and security from anywhere in a more sustainable design. The technology leadership presented by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is fueling channel growth for the compute lineup, and the premium ThinkPad X13s paves the way.