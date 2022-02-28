Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Next Generation DRAKE PEG Encoder Line

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband and fiber optic transmission technologies, today announced the introduction of their next generation of IP video encoders, the DRAKE PEG 2+. Expanding on the best-selling DRAKE PEG PLUS product line, the Drake PEG 2+ is an advanced two-channel video encoder focused on the Public, Education and Government (PEG) and House of Worship market segments. The DRAKE PEG 2+ brings HEVC and Adaptive Bit-Rate (ABR) encoding technology to the PEG product line along with SRT technology for open internet based backhaul of video and audio.

"We are excited to expand the Drake PEG video encoder line with the new Drake PEG 2+, which adds key new technology for over-the-top (OTT) internet streaming of live local content, while also supporting Telco and Cable Operator needs for backhaul of video to central distribution locations. Traditional PEG market customers can create local channels to distribute either privately or publicly." said Ted Grauch, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "The PEG 2+ is our first ABR enabled PEG encoder and can allow your videos to reliably stream on the open internet by using the latest SRT technology standard for video error protection and correction. Our Drake PEG encoder line is a market leader in this segment and continues to be deployed in multiple settings by a wide range Telcos, service operators, private businesses, government agencies and houses of worship."

The Drake PEG 2+ is a powerhouse encoder in 1RU form factor, and concurrently supports the widest range of input types of any Blonder Tongue or Drake Digital product including HDMI, 3G/HD SDI, Component, Composite, and Closed Captioning, as well as accepting IP based inputs for transcoding functions. HD or SD input is supported, and there is an available build option for encoding 4K input sources into HD or SD output. HEVC, MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 encoding formats are supported.

The Drake PEG 2+ has the ability for remote set-up, management and monitoring, and a convenient IP Reset switch on the front panel for admin support.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements. The forward-looking statements relate to future events regarding such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor provisions, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially and adversely from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operation, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, but are not limited to, those matters discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors," and in the same sections of the Company's subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as may be further updated by any Current Reports on Form 8-K that we may file. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, anticipated growth trends in the Company's business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its shares on the NYSE American and the Company's intention to appeal the NYSE American staff's determination to seek delisting of the Company's shares. Readers also should carefully review the risk factors included in other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, or, in the case of other documents referred to herein, the dates of those documents. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required under applicable law. The Company's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

