Net Medical to Launch New Supplement Line to Boost Immune Systems; Specifically Targets Colds, Flu, Inflammation and Cell Mutations

Leaning on two decades of experience connecting providers with the patients who need them, Net Medical's business is unique and growing

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today it is launching a new supplements product line under the brand Immunity Science offering vitamins to boost immune systems.

Immunity Science will offer several anti-inflammatory supplements along with a specialized product line of gummies that will be sold on the website https://www.immunityscience.store . The website is expected to be launched by the end of March.

The new line will include zinc, quercetin and vitamins C and D. Multiple studies have shown these supplements can be effective in supporting the immune system against inflammation and common viruses such as colds, flu and similar illnesses. Quercetin has been shown to reduce the risk of infection and inflammation. A recent Israeli study showed that Vitamin D can reduce the risk or serious illness or death from Covid-19. Zinc has been described as the bullet against Covid-19.

Other products for anti-inflammatory conditions will include Irish Sea Moss. The Immunity Science Sea Moss grows naturally along the Atlantic shorelines of Europe and America. It's been described as a superfood of the sea. It's used for easing joint pain, boosting metabolism and supports the immune system and fights infection.

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said, "The Covid pandemic has created new awareness about both the need and ability of individuals to take steps to protect their own health. The rapid growth of our Covid testing business has introduced us to a large underserved market of consumers who have a fresh awareness of the threats to their health.

Consumers want more specific help in strengthening their bodies against inflammation, colds and flu, but current products are often confusing or even misleading. We believe our new Immunity Science product line will be well received and make an important contribution to the health and well-being of our customers."

For more information, call 505-255-1999. X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email [email protected]

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company specializes in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare and telenephrology. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. In additional, Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans is utilized to provide statewide COVID and FLU testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

