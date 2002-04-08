Progress Recognized by Gartner® in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms

Company Evaluation Based on Its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced it has been named as one of 16 vendors named in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute on its Progress® Sitefinity DX® digital experience platform.

Gartner considers a digital experience platform (DXP) to be “a well-integrated and cohesive set of technologies designed to enable the composition, management, delivery and optimization of contextualized digital experiences across multiexperience customer journeys.”

We believe there has been a major shift in market demand from single-vendor DXP suites to ecosystems of integrated best-of-breed platforms. Progress is at the forefront of this evolution—providing enterprises with a user-friendly alternative to complex, expensive and monolithic technologies. What the company began with Sitefinity CMS years ago has evolved into a broader vision of completeness with the release of Sitefinity DX—an agile, flexible and extensible platform that organizations can use to create their own DXP solution by choosing which functionalities meet their unique business challenges and priorities to create composable digital experiences.

“Everything Progress does is built around addressing the challenges that our customers face every day,” said John Ainsworth, EVP Enterprise Application Experience Products, Progress. “As the core of a composable DXP, Sitefinity DX gives organizations a powerful solution—without being overly complex or costly—for creating digital experiences that drive business forward. We believe being named one of just 16 vendors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant validates our DX strategy and our ability to empower customers to unlock their digital potential.”

Sitefinity DX is a cloud-enabled, composable digital experience platform that revolutionizes the customer journey by empowering omnichannel experiences through a highly scalable, low complexity and value-driven approach. With the Sitefinity platform, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging personalized customer experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges, offering higher value at a very competitive cost.

In the past year, Sitefinity DX has earned several recognitions based on verified user reviews. Most recently, it was named a G2 2022 Best Software Awards winner and a “Leader” in G2’s Winter 2022 Grid® for Digital Experience Platforms, with the highest user adoption score for DXP. In addition to being named in this year’s Magic Quadrant, Gartner Peer Insights reviews about Progress include:

“Sitefinity continues to innovate and provide a cost effective, enterprise ready DXP solution. Sitefinity is much more than a CMS delivering quality insights on user journeys, (it is) an easily extendable and well supported code base that allows our development team to innovate and create meaningful interactions with our community." – Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation, Healthcare





"Sitefinity has been an excellent choice for our team as we have consolidated the global web presence and portals of 16+ brands across 14 languages and multiple regions to a single DXP. Focusing efforts on a single platform allows us to efficiently drive innovations and improve customer experience at a rapid pace." – Customer Experience Leader, Manufacturing





"My overall experience with Progress Sitefinity has been great, and its performance has been outstanding during my time with it. With its straightforward and interactive content creation and management modules, we can create engaging digital experiences in minutes." – Applications Professional, Services



For more information about Sitefinity DX, go to https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms/dxp. A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report is available here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress ( PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

[email protected]



1Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms,” Irina Guseva, Mike Lowndes, Jim Murphy, Gene Phifer, February 23, 2022