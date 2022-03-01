EYEfi in Discussions with Global Autonomous Vehicle and Drone Market

Spatial tracking and intelligence gathering from unmanned vehicles made possible using EYEfi's SPARC technology onboard sensors and cameras

Covert application without the use of GPS, internet, or satellite

Situational awareness, asset protection and personnel safety

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce that EYEfi CEO Simon Langdon will be meeting with enterprise customers in the US next month in a global push for the use of SPARC technology in drones and autonomous vehicles.

EYEfi's SPARC technology is a disruptive and foundational capability that offers entirely new levels of situational and spatial awareness for government, large enterprise, defence and consumer markets. SPARC can inform the location of anything that can be seen in the real world, simply by pointing a camera at it, in real-time and over long distances. The technology can be utilized using cameras on fixed, mobile, airborne and Smartphone devices.

The proprietary technology uses a set of patented specialised algorithms and does not use GPS, internet, or satellite. EYEfi is in discussions with several enterprise customers for the use of the SPARC technology, and its broader product suite in a variety of commercial settings including autonomous vehicle and drone manufacturers in the US and Australia.

EYEfi's product suite has broad commercial uses and has proven successful in commercial installations including:

Transurban Group's (ASX:TCL) ($38B market cap), using EYEfi's IIoT sensors in its toll road network in flood prone areas in Australia.

Melbourne Water Corporation's using EYEfi's SPARC technology throughout its water catchment assets in areas of high bushfire risk

Department of Transport, where EYEFi's Automated Incident Management (AIM) technology is used to report more than 3,000+ road incidents per month and is currently installed and utilized across the entire fleet of Incident Management Vehicles.

Automatic monitoring of public space waste bins and stormwater drains, for government and waste management clients

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

