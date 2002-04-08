Aurora Mobile to Acquire SendCloud, the leading Email API Platform in China

SHENZHEN, China, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”), China’s leading Email API platform for consumer marketing and user-centric transactional email services, with the total cash consideration to be paid upon completion of the transaction. In addition, the Company plans to grant equity awards to the management of SendCloud.



Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “I am very pleased to welcome SendCloud to the Aurora Mobile family. We are a pioneer in the field of customer engagement, including mobile app push notifications, SMS, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Alipay mini-programs, DingTalk, and enterprise WeChat, and SendCloud has a leading position in email sending services. Together, we will have the joint advantages to provide a reliable and effective customer engagement platform for different industry verticals. Customers today are more and more dependent on flexible omni-channel strategies as the need for user engagement intensifies. With the combined expertise of our teams, we are very confident in our ability to expedite our mission to create a one-stop integrated platform for customer engagement solutions.”

“I believe that both our customer engagement services have highly complementary capabilities that will provide customers with industry-leading technology to simplify their omni-channel communications, without having to manage different vendors for each channel. Our customer base is also expected to almost double upon completion of this transaction as SendCloud had more than 2,000 paying customers during the fourth quarter of 2021. Both parties can benefit from this acquisition through more cross-selling opportunities to the combined customer base and help fuel future revenue growth,” said Mr. Luo.

Mr. Jiasheng Ji, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SendCloud, commented, “We are very happy and excited to join Aurora Mobile, an industry leader with extensive and rich experience in customer engagement and dynamic marketing approaches to drive user growth. Both SendCloud and Aurora Mobile provide developer-centric services and are highly complementary in products and customer base. Leveraging SendCloud’s reliable high-performance system and database services along with real-time email protocols analysis, we will help Aurora Mobile improve its omni-channel messaging capabilities by integrating these systems into the Company’s customer engagement related services. At the same time, we will be able to meet the customers' requirements of omni-channel customer engagement management through an integrated central platform, which will further reduce their management costs, simplify the complexity for customers to integrate different services and maximize user value.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. There is no assurance that the transaction will be completed within the anticipated timeframe, or at all. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this announcement.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

