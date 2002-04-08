Medigus' JV, Revoltz, Received First Order For Micro Mobility Vehicles From a Global Distributor

In less than a year, Revoltz designed, manufactured, presented and received first order for its first model "Porto," for the last mile delivery market

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle (“EV”) and charging solutions, announced today that Revoltz, an EV and wireless charging joint venture of which Medigus owns 19.9%, and which is operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd. received first order for PORTO units, Revoltz' advanced micro-mobility vehicles for the last mile delivery market.

Revoltz managed to design, manufacture, and launch PORTO in less than one year after the establishment the JV between Medigus, Amir Zaid and Weijian Zhou, a leading micro-mobility Chinese manufacturer.

Revoltz’s first customer is a leading global distributor that provides distribution services for last mile deliveries for global shipping companies. The distributor initially purchased the modular vehicles for its own operations and intends to use the PORTO vehicles to conduct initial commercial testing, which may potentially lead to a larger commercial order.

Designed specifically for the last mile delivery market, the PORTO model provides an impressive combination of function, robust design and agility. It has demonstrated capabilities including long-range deliveries and a full day’s work on one charge and also offers a similar storage capacity as the boot of a small hatchback car. Even under full load, the PORTO features a robust tilting mechanism to ensure maximum stability. Two high volume loading spaces are integrated over the front and rear axles, which spreads the weight of the cargo evenly and symmetrically over the wheelbase, creating a safe and confidence-inspiring ride while keeping vehicle dimensions minimal.

According to Statista , the global last mile delivery market is expected to grow from $108 billion (USD) in 2020 to more than $200 billion (USD) by 2027.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in ScoutCam Inc. and Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeff's Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/ .

