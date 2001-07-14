Logility Introduces Capabilities for Deeper Visibility into Manufacturing, Supply Chain Planning

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced upgrades to its software designed to elevate planning capabilities across the product lifecycle, from concept to delivery.

The 21.03 release allows users on Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform to visualize the global relationships of their interconnected supply network with supply chain network maps. This capability auto-populates provider geolocations to illustrate relationships between all provider types – from agents to vendors, factories, contractors and suppliers – or view provider clusters by region.

In addition, 21.03 offers new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) dashboards, allowing users to broaden their analysis of product performance and improve speed-to-market. Users can easily compare product performance to expectations, as well as expected vs. actual costs and material usage, allowing them to conserve resources, drive sustainability improvements and gain a competitive advantage. The upgraded release helps reduce inefficiencies through a reimagined inventory exception management capability, permitting users to manage fifteen exception types, as well as maintain exception history so they can see what processes are improving or worsening.

21.03 also makes it easier for users to leverage their data, including PLM insights, with functionality that offers deeper visibility into the broader supply chain ecosystem. Enhanced manufacturing planning and optimization capabilities allow businesses with multi-step routings to model continuous processes and scrap factors by step, as well as subsequent post-production steps in routing for inspection and clean-up.

“As supply chains grow more complex, transparency at every level – from the global partner ecosystem down to the individual manufacturing plant – is critical for sustainable and efficient operations,” said Mark Balte, senior vice president of product innovation, Logility. “Logility’s 21.03 release builds on our comprehensive supply chain planning capabilities with additional functionality to enable transparency throughout the product lifecycle. These enhancements further our mission to help our customers truly optimize their supply chains and commit to their sustainability goals.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected]

