Insight Develops Chrome OS Device Selector Tool to Speed IT Procurement

In both private and public sectors, organizations have relied on Chrome OS devices to make quick, cost-effective and secure transitions amongst offices, classrooms and frontline operations to accommodate their growing hybrid, anywhere-work requirements.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), an industry-recognized solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, has partnered with Google to develop a dynamic Chrome+OS+Device+Selector web application that allows clients to quickly identify the most effective devices to optimize usage for their environment. Insight’s tool for digital commerce platforms provides a simple, step-by-step process for businesses, educators, government and healthcare providers to sort through available Chrome OS options based on application needs, user persona and preferred brand.

“There is a wide range of devices on the market today, and it can be difficult to sift through it all to understand what works best for certain working environments, be it equipping teachers and students for online learning or a healthcare institution in need of cost-effectiveness. Given today’s resource constraints, IT teams can no longer afford to test and learn — they need to get it right from the start. We created the Chrome OS Device Selector to simplify the procurement process and create an engaging buying experience that gives a client greater confidence that the device they're choosing is best for their organization’s needs,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president, partner alliances and tech enterprise sales, Insight.

As a top Google partner and a provider of modern+workplace+solutions, Insight also helps clients deploy and maintain Chrome OS and Google Workspace solutions, as well as support instances of the Google Cloud Platform. Insight services include:

Chromebook+Configuration+Services+for+Education to help education organizations implement efficient adoption of Google Chrome OS, from network setup to configuration and installation.

Chrome+OS+Enablement+Program+for+Enterprise, easing common implementation challenges via white-glove/zero-touch enrollment preconfiguration, professional and managed services to enable remote work for large organizations.

Google+Cloud+Platform+Enablement to support digital transformation spanning app modernization, data analytics and machine learning on Google Cloud Platform and hybrid container management with Google Anthos.

Insight is a Google Cloud, Google Workspace, Android and Chrome OS provider with global scale, sourcing 30,000+ Chrome OS devices daily to 49 countries, in 14 currencies and 16 languages.

As an industry-recognized solutions integrator, Insight works to architect and build cloud-native applications and modern infrastructure for cloud enablement, DevOps, artificial intelligence and the intelligent edge. Insight’s team of more than 120 sales and technical Google-certified experts can efficiently streamline and support this process for clients.

Find out which Chrome OS device is right for your organization by using the Chrome OS Device Selector here. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,500 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com.

